BILLY’S BLUNDER

Date: January 30, 2020 - Affairs

Billy Kelleher

Billy Kelleher


NO SOONER had Richard Bruton got backs up at the Irish Times when Billy Kelleher started taking lumps out of RTÉ. Late on Wednesday night, the Fianna Fáil MEP recounted his decision to buttonhole “Tommy Connelly” in Strasbourg over the national broadcaster’s “pitiful” coverage of... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber