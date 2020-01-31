ROSS LEWIS’S RETENTION

Date: January 31, 2020 - Affairs

MICHELIN-STAR chef Ross Lewis (pictured above) of Chapter One fame could stand the planning heat, so he’ll be allowed to stay in the kitchen – or in this case, retain the aluminum outdoor seating structure at his Italian eatery in Grand Canal Quay D4, Osteria... Read more »

