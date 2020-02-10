FIANNA FÁIL TDs believe that Micheál Martin will be forced to do the U-turn of the millennium and form a coalition government with Sinn Féin after the arithmetic reality in the next Dáil kicks in. Others believe Martin will stand and fight against ‘the Provisionals’,... Read more »
MICHEÁL MARTIN’S U-TURN
