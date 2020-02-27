AIRBNB’S ARTS SPIN

Date: February 27, 2020 - Affairs


SOME GOOD NEWS for cash-strapped artists with the announcement of Áitiúil, a new “micro grant programme” seeking to support local cultural initiatives. Up to €5,000 is on offer for projects which “sustain the environment, innovation, peacemaking, festivals and events”. What’s not to like? The generous... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber