BOLIVIAN REVIEW

Date: February 28, 2020 - Affairs


DOES FOREIGN MINISTER Simon Coveney feel feel a little exposed by a review of the ousting of Bolivia’s elected government? The manner in which Evo Morales was driven from office in October has come under fresh scrutiny. The Bolivian President was forced to step down... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber