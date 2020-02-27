WHAT IS IT about the upstarts at JOE.ie that so riles the new generation of hacks elsewhere? Last month the Indo’s Hugh O’Connell was seen exchanging snipes with JOE columnist Carl Kinsella on social media and now the Irish Times’ David Cochrane has drawn ridicule... Read more »
COCHRANE, Ó BROIN AND JOE
WHAT IS IT about the upstarts at JOE.ie that so riles the new generation of hacks elsewhere? Last month the Indo’s Hugh O’Connell was seen exchanging snipes with JOE columnist Carl Kinsella on social media and now the Irish Times’ David Cochrane has drawn ridicule... Read more »