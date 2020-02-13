While the country settles into weeks of political horse-trading, life goes on in the permanent government. Without much fanfare, the Department of Employment and Social Protection (DEASP) amendmened its data protection statement on the controversial Public Service Card on Monday. DEASP notes that these changes... Read more »
DOHERTY’S BLUSHES
