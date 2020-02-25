Drew Harris may regret becoming embroiled in the post election political row. The garda commissioner’s involvement in claims and counter claims surrounding the IRA army council has only brought further awareness of his own past. Until now, Harris has avoided real scrutiny in the Republic... Read more »
DREW HARRIS DANGER
Drew Harris may regret becoming embroiled in the post election political row. The garda commissioner’s involvement in claims and counter claims surrounding the IRA army council has only brought further awareness of his own past. Until now, Harris has avoided real scrutiny in the Republic... Read more »