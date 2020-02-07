THE BIG jump in profits signalled this week by FBD Insurance will not surprise fans of Moneybags who were told in December that the company’s shares “look cheap”. With a jump of 9% on foot of FBD’s update to the market yesterday, clearly this was... Read more »
BEHIND THE FBD SHARE SURGE
THE BIG jump in profits signalled this week by FBD Insurance will not surprise fans of Moneybags who were told in December that the company’s shares “look cheap”. With a jump of 9% on foot of FBD’s update to the market yesterday, clearly this was... Read more »