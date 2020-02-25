LABOUR BEYOND THE PALE

Date: February 25, 2020 - Affairs

Willie Penrose

LABOUR’S RETURN with a majority of TDs from outside Dublin masks deeper problems beyond the capital. This election was the first in almost ninety years that the party ran no candidate in Kerry. The Spring dynasty has withered with Dick’s nephew Arthur leaving politics after... Read more »

