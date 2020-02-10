MARTIN’S STRATEGY FLOP

Date: February 10, 2020 - Affairs


FIANNA FÁIL’S election plans have come up short in more ways than one. Micheál Martin’s miracle comeback has not materialised with the party trailing well behind its target of 55 seats. On top of this, two key planks of Martin’s recovery strategy have failed. In... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for only €2 per issue. This subscription allows our subscribers the option of far cheaper access to Goldhawk’s treasure trove.

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber