RECENT OPINION POLLING has thrown up some surprises and the reaction has been stranger still. The BBC’s Andrew Neill was pick of the bunch on Saturday when he opined that “Varadkar [is] learning the hard way you can’t anti-Brit SF” and that “Varadkar’s FG, campaigning... Read more »
MORE BREXIT BLUSTER
RECENT OPINION POLLING has thrown up some surprises and the reaction has been stranger still. The BBC’s Andrew Neill was pick of the bunch on Saturday when he opined that “Varadkar [is] learning the hard way you can’t anti-Brit SF” and that “Varadkar’s FG, campaigning... Read more »