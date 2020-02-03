FANS OF The Phoenix will not have been surprised that Mick O’Leary’s Ryanair delivered profits of almost €90m for the last quarter of 2019, pushing up the share price by around 4% as investors hurried on board. Moneybags explained (see The Phoenix 29/11/19) exactly why... Read more »
BAD NEWS BOOSTS RYANAIR PROFITS
FANS OF The Phoenix will not have been surprised that Mick O’Leary’s Ryanair delivered profits of almost €90m for the last quarter of 2019, pushing up the share price by around 4% as investors hurried on board. Moneybags explained (see The Phoenix 29/11/19) exactly why... Read more »