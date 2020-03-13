ANOTHER OUTBREAK IN BELFAST

Date: March 13, 2020 - Affairs

Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O'Neill


“MANY LOVED ONES WILL DIE” according to the front page of the Daily Mail which quotes Boris Johnson’s speech to the nation on Thursday. By some contrast, the Irish edition leads with Leo Varadkar’s remarks that “Together we can save many lives”. The British editorial... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber