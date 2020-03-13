“MANY LOVED ONES WILL DIE” according to the front page of the Daily Mail which quotes Boris Johnson’s speech to the nation on Thursday. By some contrast, the Irish edition leads with Leo Varadkar’s remarks that “Together we can save many lives”. The British editorial... Read more »
ANOTHER OUTBREAK IN BELFAST
“MANY LOVED ONES WILL DIE” according to the front page of the Daily Mail which quotes Boris Johnson’s speech to the nation on Thursday. By some contrast, the Irish edition leads with Leo Varadkar’s remarks that “Together we can save many lives”. The British editorial... Read more »