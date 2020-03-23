THE RETURN of John Concannon to the centre of government will raise eyebrows and certainly be a cause for some alarm among opposition parties. Concannon, who previously headed up Varadkar’s ill-fated ‘Strategic Communications Unit’ (SCU), is back to manage the state’s public information campaign during... Read more »
CONCANNON’S SECOND ROLL OF THE DICE
THE RETURN of John Concannon to the centre of government will raise eyebrows and certainly be a cause for some alarm among opposition parties. Concannon, who previously headed up Varadkar’s ill-fated ‘Strategic Communications Unit’ (SCU), is back to manage the state’s public information campaign during... Read more »