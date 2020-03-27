LIZ DOYLE’S HEAVY GOING

Date: March 27, 2020 - Affairs

Liz Doyle


THE AWARDING by a jury of €300,000 in defamation damages to Chris Gordon is not the end of this particular race. An appeal looks certain given that the defendants, the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (ITRA), would be severely handicapped by the financial impact. Presumably, also... Read more »

