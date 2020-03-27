THE AWARDING by a jury of €300,000 in defamation damages to Chris Gordon is not the end of this particular race. An appeal looks certain given that the defendants, the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (ITRA), would be severely handicapped by the financial impact. Presumably, also... Read more »
LIZ DOYLE’S HEAVY GOING
