MORE LAYOFFS AT MAXIMUM MEDIA

Date: March 2, 2020 - Affairs

Niall McGarry Maximum Media

Niall McGarry


YET MORE PEOPLE — just short of ten — have been laid off at embattled digital media company Maximum Media (MM). The latest job losses comes just over a month after the last round at the end of January, which saw nine people lose their... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for less than €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber