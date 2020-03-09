DURING a 2013 broadcast of Tonight with Vincent Browne, former TD Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan suggested that leaking the details of Clare Daly arrest was a, “vindictive action by, I believe, a corrupt police force”. For this admission Flanagan was savaged over the next week in... Read more »
REVIEW: THE GUARDS: INSIDE THE K (VIRGIN MEDIA TELEVISION)
DURING a 2013 broadcast of Tonight with Vincent Browne, former TD Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan suggested that leaking the details of Clare Daly arrest was a, “vindictive action by, I believe, a corrupt police force”. For this admission Flanagan was savaged over the next week in... Read more »