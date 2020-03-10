RORY HEARNE’S SEANAD BID

Date: March 10, 2020 - Affairs


Dr Rory Hearne will be hoping that it’s second time lucky as he bids for a Seanad seat on the NUI panel. The Maynooth lecturer has made a name for himself in housing policy with ubiquitous appearances in the media and at various conferences. Hearne,... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber