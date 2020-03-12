AFTER A hugely frustrating two days at Cheltenham Willie Mullins finally hit the bull’s-eye in the last race on Wednesday, when Ferney Hollow stormed home in the Champion Bumper. The fact that it was the Mullins second string that hit the target at the expense... Read more »
WILLIE MULLINS’S FRUSTRATIONS
AFTER A hugely frustrating two days at Cheltenham Willie Mullins finally hit the bull’s-eye in the last race on Wednesday, when Ferney Hollow stormed home in the Champion Bumper. The fact that it was the Mullins second string that hit the target at the expense... Read more »