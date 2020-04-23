Craic & Codology

LIFE AFTER THE PANDEMIC – BUT NOT AS WE KNOW IT

Date: April 23, 2020 - Craic & Codology

FIntan O'Toole

FIntan O'Toole


Fintan Tool Covid-19 connects us de facto to our primeval ancestors. Indeed, pestilence and the morbid fear of plagues have always been part of the human condition per se. Astoundingly, hardly any commentators have attempted to elucidate the long-term effects that this unprecedented situation will... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber