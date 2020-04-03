FANS OF GOLDHAWK will not be surprised to see Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley fail to win a seat in the Seanad elections. Not only was the former Clare TD damaged by the Leinster House voting controversy but his standing in the party has been greatly... Read more »
TIMMY DOOLEY’S DEMISE
FANS OF GOLDHAWK will not be surprised to see Fianna Fáil’s Timmy Dooley fail to win a seat in the Seanad elections. Not only was the former Clare TD damaged by the Leinster House voting controversy but his standing in the party has been greatly... Read more »