A BULLETIN from UCD President Andrew Deeks last month reminded staff that, although everyone is grappling with the fallout from Covid-19, efforts should be made to ramp up the recruitment of international students. Irish universities are increasingly reliant on this income and Deeks warns, ominously,... Read more »
UCD’S ‘INTERNATIONAL OBLIGATIONS’
A BULLETIN from UCD President Andrew Deeks last month reminded staff that, although everyone is grappling with the fallout from Covid-19, efforts should be made to ramp up the recruitment of international students. Irish universities are increasingly reliant on this income and Deeks warns, ominously,... Read more »