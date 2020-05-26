INM’S ‘FIRST’ DIGITAL STRATEGY

Date: May 26, 2020 - Affairs

Independent House

Independent House


THE ANCIEN RÉGIME at the Independent House will have been surprised to read recent remarks by Peter Vandermeersch, the new continental master in charge at INM. In an interview with AdWorld, the Mediahuis publisher recounts his astonishment at finding no digital strategy at the company... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber