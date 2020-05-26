THE ANCIEN RÉGIME at the Independent House will have been surprised to read recent remarks by Peter Vandermeersch, the new continental master in charge at INM. In an interview with AdWorld, the Mediahuis publisher recounts his astonishment at finding no digital strategy at the company... Read more »
INM’S ‘FIRST’ DIGITAL STRATEGY
