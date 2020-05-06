Craic & Codology

MORE TALENT EMERGING AS POSSIBLE SUCCESSORS TO SEAN O’ROURKE

Date: May 7, 2020 - Craic & Codology

Twink

Twink


Twink The ageless performer’s centuries of experience at the heart of pantomime make her an ideal candidate for probing the inner workings of the Irish political world. Denis O’Brien The Cork-born moneybags would leave no writ unturned in his determined efforts to get to the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber