WHILE MEMBER STATES squabble about the future cost of the pandemic at home, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief, Spain’s Josep Borrell, announced today that “the European Union has never forgotten the Venezuelan people”. The EU and Spanish governments have convened what they say is an... Read more »
SOUTH AMERICAN DONATIONS
WHILE MEMBER STATES squabble about the future cost of the pandemic at home, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief, Spain’s Josep Borrell, announced today that “the European Union has never forgotten the Venezuelan people”. The EU and Spanish governments have convened what they say is an... Read more »