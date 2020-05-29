VARADKAR’S STAGE TWO CALL

Date: May 29, 2020 - Affairs

Micheal-Martin00


THE LATEST SIGN of a return to politics as usual came in the Dáil on Wednesday when Micheál Martin poured scepticism all over government’s reopening plan. For Martin there is “no remaining serious justification” for the 5km exercise limit, distinction between different retailers is “arbitrary”... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber