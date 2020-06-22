CHARLIE FLANAGAN’S APPOINTMENT

Date: June 22, 2020 - Affairs

Charlie Flanagan

Charlie Flanagan


JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan was unusually in tune with the times last week when he convened a special committee to produce an “Action Plan Against Racism for Ireland”. Chaired by Caroline Fennell, head of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and backed up by... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber