JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan was unusually in tune with the times last week when he convened a special committee to produce an “Action Plan Against Racism for Ireland”. Chaired by Caroline Fennell, head of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and backed up by... Read more »
CHARLIE FLANAGAN’S APPOINTMENT
JUSTICE MINISTER Charlie Flanagan was unusually in tune with the times last week when he convened a special committee to produce an “Action Plan Against Racism for Ireland”. Chaired by Caroline Fennell, head of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, and backed up by... Read more »