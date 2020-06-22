HOPKINS UNWELCOME

AOIBHÍN GARRIHY’S POETRY THE GARRIHY girls attract their fair share of media attention, with presenter ...

PAT MCDONAGH’S PILE LAST WEEK was one to forget for Supermac’s founder, Pat McDonagh, after ...

JIGS AND REELS AND LEGAL FEES A THIRD set of High Court proceedings has just been initiated in ...

MICK SMURFIT’S DISPOSALS LAST WEEK, Monaco-based moneybags Michael Smurfit chose to bestow some words of ...

SKELETON CREW AT SCREEN IRELAND THE BOARD of Screen Ireland (SI) is looking pretty depleted these days ...

BONO’S FILM STUDIO ROLE? THE NEWS that James Morris and Alan Moloney’s proposed 48-acre film studio ...

SPINNING AT LISSADELL WITH THE music festival season shot to bits, the only light at ...

JP’S MISSING YANKS WITH RESTAURANTS preparing to reopen at the end of the month, the ...

NOELLE O’CONNOR’S HIGH BAR LAST WEEK, Noelle O’Connor told the Business Post, “When Covid-19 hit last ...