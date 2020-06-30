IRISH TIMES GREEN VIEWS

Date: June 30, 2020 - Affairs

Hazel Chu


THERE WAS cause for celebration in Tara Street this weekend after a relentless Irish Times campaign on government formation finally saw results. Across editorials, opinion pieces, the entire political staff and several cartoons, the paper remained stridently on message in coaxing the parties towards a... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber