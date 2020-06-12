NEXT FOR THE OCCUPIED TERRITORIES BILL?

Date: June 12, 2020 - Affairs

Helen McEntee

Helen McEntee


THE EUROPEAN court of Human Rights’ decision to overturn French criminalisation of Palestine solidarity activists this week could prove a turning point in efforts to shut down the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Twelve people had been convicted for distribution of leaflets in 2009 and... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber