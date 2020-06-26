CHARLIE FLANAGAN’S courageous defence of the judiciary this week looks rather opportunistic when set against Fine Gael’s recent record. The justice minister is up in arms over comments from Bríd Smith, who suggested that a recent High Court ruling constitutes a “war on workers.” Flanagan... Read more »
SMITH VERSUS FLANAGAN
