JOHN CONNORS RECANTS

Date: July 21, 2020 - Affairs

John Connors

John Connors


ACTOR AND activist John Connors was most contrite in a personal apology to Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman this week. Drawing the outrage of LGBT activists, feminists and other elements of the Twitterati is considered a business model for some, but the O’Gorman affair escalated into... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber