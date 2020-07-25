GOLDHAWK DETECTS a dangerous hubris in response to the Apple corporation tax ruling. At the level of the Government and the IDA, the champagne remained on ice, in public at least. Soothing statements from the state is the business of foreign direct investment but does... Read more »
TAXING TIMES
GOLDHAWK DETECTS a dangerous hubris in response to the Apple corporation tax ruling. At the level of the Government and the IDA, the champagne remained on ice, in public at least. Soothing statements from the state is the business of foreign direct investment but does... Read more »