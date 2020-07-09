THE HOLY grail of a reduction in VAT has again come within reach of the hospitality sector. All eyes are on the Government’s planned July stimulus package but this is hardly a new demand. The 13.5% rate was cut to 9% as a temporary measure... Read more »
TAXING TROUBLE
THE HOLY grail of a reduction in VAT has again come within reach of the hospitality sector. All eyes are on the Government’s planned July stimulus package but this is hardly a new demand. The 13.5% rate was cut to 9% as a temporary measure... Read more »