TV REVIEW: HAWKS AND DOVES (RTE1)

Date: July 8, 2020

Michael Portillo


THE NATIONAL broadcaster had something of a coup in drawing Michael Portillo back for a second look at the Irish revolutionary period. Long before reality TV stars went to the White House, Portillo like Alastair Campbell went the other direction; reinventing themselves as benign media... Read more »

