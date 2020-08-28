SYMPATHETICALLY INCLINED obituaries for Phil Hogan will surely attempt to flag the introduction of gender quotas as at least one example of the Kilkenny bruiser’s more enlightened instincts. In what has now come to define Hogan’s legacy, ambition remains unfulfilled. Gender quotas legislation was a... Read more »
BIG PHIL’S FEMINIST FLOP
SYMPATHETICALLY INCLINED obituaries for Phil Hogan will surely attempt to flag the introduction of gender quotas as at least one example of the Kilkenny bruiser’s more enlightened instincts. In what has now come to define Hogan’s legacy, ambition remains unfulfilled. Gender quotas legislation was a... Read more »