FOX AND THE HOUNDS

Date: August 19, 2020 - Affairs

Ruth Dudley Edwards


AT FIRST glance, Ruth Dudley Edwards is an unlikely champion of the recently ennobled Clare Fox. This peerage has been a source of outcry in Britain due to Fox’s record of support for the Provisional IRA. Former Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox is not only... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber