JIM’S HOLIDAYS

Date: August 20, 2020 - Affairs

Jim O'Callaghan

Jim O'Callaghan


POLITICAL aficionados have focussed their attention on dissent within the Green Party, but how long can Micheál Martin tolerate the public machinations of Jim O’Callaghan? The backbencher has made no secret of his ambitions for the leadership, but the Taoiseach must be pining for the... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber