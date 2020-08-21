HSE BOSS Paul Reid was resolute in Thursday’s warning that a recent surge in cases has put “immediate strain on testing and tracing.” Of acute concern was the issue that “some people have well over 40 close contacts, some even up to 50.” Meanwhile, up... Read more »
LOBBYISTS IN THE ROUGH
