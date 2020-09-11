BACK ON KILDARE STREET

Date: September 11, 2020 - Affairs

Dail Chamber


AFTER MUCH wailing and discontent, Dáil proceeding will mostly be returning to the august confines of Leinster House from next week.  Politicians and journalists alike have been unimpressed with their time at the National Convention Centre. They bemoaned the lack of atmosphere, the difficulty in... Read more »

