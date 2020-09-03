GREEN PARTY STRUGGLES

Date: September 3, 2020 - Affairs

Chico Mendes


THE MERCURIAL Extinction Rebellion movement returned to the streets of London this week for a series of planned protests at Parliament Square. The Met Police confirmed as of 18:00pm Tuesday a total of 90 people had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences. Commander... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber