JENNIFER ZAMPARELLI’S COVID U-TURN

Date: September 15, 2020 - Affairs

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli


IT HAS been “an emotional 24 hours” for Jennifer Zamparelli after an embarrassing u-turn on RTÉ Radio.  Media consumption has soared amid the pandemic but as the Government bungles its own communications, the war between Covid fact and fiction is growing increasingly tense.  Prompted by... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber