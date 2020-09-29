MCALEESE’S ‘EXPERTS’

Date: September 29, 2020 - Affairs

Mary McAleese


WITH A CAREER that spans the national broadcaster, the Catholic Church and politics on both sides of the border, Mary McAleese’s first memoir was bound to generate as much upset as interest. Joe Mulholland, the former RTÉ auditor and director, does not emerge well. Beyond... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber