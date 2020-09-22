PAUL REID’S TRACKING PUSH

Date: September 22, 2020 - Affairs

Paul Reid

Paul Reid


THE UNEXPLAINED delay in publication of the Winter Health Plan will not inspire confidence. This strategy, mooted to be €600m, was due to be released to the public and staff last week. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that “this winter poses the biggest challenge... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber