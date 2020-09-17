THE NATIONAL broadcaster’s decision to screen the Unquiet Graves documentary on Wednesday night drew mixed reaction. Seán Murray’s award winning film on British state collusion with loyalist paramilitaries premiered in Belfast last year. Ahead of the first showing on national television, Unquiet Graves was marked... Read more »
UNQUIET GRAVES: RTÉ
