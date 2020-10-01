SALT OF THE EARTH BLUESHIRTS

Date: October 1, 2020 - Affairs

Regina & Pascal


IMAGE CONSCIOUS Blueshirt’s were most upset this week during the latest spat between Fine Gael and the Irish Times.  Following defensive screeds from Richard Bruton and Leo Varadkar in recent months, it was Regina Doherty’s turn to scold the paper in its own letters page.... Read more »

To access this content, you must be a Phoenix subscriber.

Get access to The Phoenix online for as low as €1.50 per week. Read all the regular online only Phoenix stories AND receive the packed digital edition every fortnight (25 per year). Great value for so many inside stories!

Subscribe Now! I'm a Subscriber