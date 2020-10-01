IMAGE CONSCIOUS Blueshirt’s were most upset this week during the latest spat between Fine Gael and the Irish Times. Following defensive screeds from Richard Bruton and Leo Varadkar in recent months, it was Regina Doherty’s turn to scold the paper in its own letters page.... Read more »
SALT OF THE EARTH BLUESHIRTS
