CÉAD MÍLE FAILURES

Date: November 18, 2020 - Affairs

Diaspora Minister Colm Brophy


CHRISTMAS SEASON can only be around the corner when Government Buildings roll out a tokenistic nod to the diaspora. This week, An Taoiseach welcomed a new strategy for the Irish abroad, “central to which”, he says, “is a deep appreciation of the profound importance of... Read more »

