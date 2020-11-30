THE GREEN Party has managed to lose a large swathe of its animal-loving supporters in one fell swoop, due to its lack of support for the recent bill to defund the Irish greyhound racing industry. All 12 of the Green TDs voted against the Social... Read more »
GREENS GONE TO THE DOGS
THE GREEN Party has managed to lose a large swathe of its animal-loving supporters in one fell swoop, due to its lack of support for the recent bill to defund the Irish greyhound racing industry. All 12 of the Green TDs voted against the Social... Read more »