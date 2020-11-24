HELEN’S HISTORY

Date: November 24, 2020 - Affairs

Helen McEntee


WHILE HER name echoes around Dáil Eireann, Helen McEntee was instead holding a press conference. Following Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, the Justice Minister has gained approval for new measures to amend the Harassment, Harmful Communications and other Related Offences Bill. Back in the Dáil, Alan Kelly... Read more »

